The Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (HNYICB) has made the demand to David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes and the Vistry Group concerning their mammoth housing plans east of Moor Lane, Haxby.

Last January they submitted plans for 800 homes on the 32.28ha site, a number which was reduced to 760 before Christmas, with the added provision of a school, before the revised plans went to further public consultation last month (Jan).

Now, following meetings with the developers, the ICB says the scheme and the estimated 1,824 residents it would bring, would have ‘negative impacts’ on the Haxby Practices at Haxby, New Earwick and Huntington, and the My Health Group Practice, with the ‘greatest impact’ at Haxby.

Capacity across the sites is ‘strained’, health bosses have told the developers in a letter, and “Existing GP practices do not have the capacity to accommodate the additional growth.”

The scheme’s impact on primary healthcare services, they added “if unmitigated, would be unsustainable.”

The care board said the scheme would need extra capacity, from reconfigured or existing premises, with the developers needing to pay a ‘proportion’ of this cost.

NHS Property Services had estimated such building works at £759,075.

The board continued: “At present options to expand Haxby Health Centre are being explored which reflects where we think the primary impact will happen, and we have a development scheme identified and therefore we anticipate this scheme would be the recipient of any agreed allocation, and would review expanding clinical space for more than the Haxby Group practice, but we'll be looking at options are the Strenstall site also.”

It concluded: “HNYICB are satisfied that the basis and value of the developer contribution sought is consistent with the policy and tests for imposing planning obligations set out in national planning policy and guidance.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor for Haxby and Wigginton, Andrew Hollyer told the Press a lack of health provision is a main concern of nearby residents when services are already over-stretched.

The lack of specific mitigation from the developers also must be taken very seriously, he said.

Cllr Hollyer says £759,075 for extra health provision would be welcome, but he doubted it would be enough.

"The (Section 106 developer) funding could not be used to address on-going costs such as additional GPs and the national funding formula for GPs, based mainly on how many patients a surgery has, already disadvantages areas with an older population requiring more care, such as Haxby and Wigginton.

"With a wait currently reported to be in the region of six to eight weeks it is vital that any new development does not negatively impact local health services,” he added.

In addition to the £759,075 for healthcare, the developers would also have to make Section 106 contributions towards other provision such as education, as well as ensuring 30 per cent of the homes are ‘affordable.’

A spokesperson for the housebuilders said: “We have held discussions with a range of stakeholders throughout the planning process, including the NHS, over many months and this is continuing.

“As part of the planning process, we explore various issues including healthcare, and provide mitigation where relevant and appropriate.

“We are continuing our dialogue through the application process with the NHS and City of York Council Planning Officers to agree this mitigation for healthcare services.

“Following submission of the Outline Planning Application last year, we have undertaken several amendments to the scheme and hope to formally submit the updated plans in the near future which we believe responds positively to the feedback received”.