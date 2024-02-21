A CRASH has been cleared on a major road in York.
At 15.24pm today (February 21), an accident was reported in Carr Lane, near the junction with York Road, the B1224.
Heavy traffic was building up in the area, but has since been cleared.
A CRASH has been cleared on a major road in York.
At 15.24pm today (February 21), an accident was reported in Carr Lane, near the junction with York Road, the B1224.
Heavy traffic was building up in the area, but has since been cleared.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here