A MAIN road through York has closed for the best part of a month.
Work is underway in Skeldergate close to the River Ouse in York city centre.
The road has shut for gas works to be carried out and closed to traffic on Monday (February 19).
It's not set to reopen again until 5pm on Friday, March 8.
City of York Council has said the road will be closed to vehicles throughout but pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to get through unrestricted.
