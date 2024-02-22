The Attorney General has declined a request that the case of Jonathan Eaves be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Eaves, 25, of Moos Nook Drive, Preston, is currently serving four years and eight months in jail for causing the death of Saskia Bets by dangerous driving on the A19 south of Easingwold. He is also banned from driving for six years and four months.

Saskia was driving to Hob Moor Oaks Academy in Acomb where she worked when she was killed on January 26, 2021. She was 27 years old.

Saskia Bets (Image: Submitted)

When Eaves was sentenced, Judge Simon Hickey described Saskia as “a very special person loved by her family, missed by many, in short an extraordinary young woman taken from us far too soon".

Following the sentencing at York Crown Court last month, a member of the public contacted the Attorney General’s Department because they were unhappy with the length of the sentence.

The Attorney General can, if she thinks that a sentence was too lenient, refer a case to the Court of Appeal for judges there to consider extending the sentence.

But after considering Eaves’ case, she decided not to refer it.