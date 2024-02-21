Viewers have until this Sunday (February 25) to see the innovative light projection, creating a magical and memorable experience for visitors and residents alike.

Colour & Light is a high impact and large-scale visual arts project, using 3D projection mapping to bring York’s iconic buildings to life.

The project launched in 2023 at York Minster and celebrates the city’s UNESCO Media Arts status.

This year, York BID has been working with York Museums Trust to illuminate the façade of York Art Gallery.

Double Take Projections are the experts behind the project, who architecturally scanned the façade of York Art Gallery to generate a 3D model. This model served as the template for content application. From there, they used multiple projections to create one seamless image by projecting from different angles and wrapping content on the irregularly shaped façade.

Viewers will find themselves noticing something new at each viewing, such as York’s skyline being hidden in different mediums and artistic elements of the gallery’s façade that they may not have previously noticed.

The Etty statue in front of the gallery has been brought to life. Born in Feasegate and buried just around the corner from the gallery in Marygate, Etty is one of York’s most iconic artists. Although known for his paintings which were somewhat controversial at the time, it is a lesser-known fact that Etty also played a role in the conservation of the city walls! Colour & Light viewers will also notice Etty’s famous ‘Preparing for a Fancy Dress Ball’ painting as part of the display.

It's not just paintings that are highlighted – spot the reference to the extensive Centre of Ceramic Arts and the two tiled panels on the side of the building, ‘Leonardo expiring in the arms of Francis I’ and ‘Michelangelo showing his Moses.’

Colour & Light is a non-ticketed, free event. The projection plays every 10 minutes, between 6-9pm daily, until February 25.

Viewers can pick up exclusive Colour & Light merch from the Sketch Box for just £2 or less while watching the show, as well as churros, soft serve, and hot drinks.

Carl Alsop, York BID’s Operations Manager, said: “This event is all about making world-class culture more accessible, and it’s been brilliant watching the show from Exhibition Square, traditionally a quiet and reserved space, with children playing, dancing and laughing, and people from all backgrounds enjoying the show together.

“It’s also been great to see people discovering some of the less obvious aspects of the projection on a second viewing. Audiences have enjoyed various buildings from York’s skyline reimagined in different mediums, as well as seeing elements of the Art Gallery, like the mosaics on each side of the building, brought to life.”

Richard Saward, York Museums Trust’s Head of Visitor Experience and Commercial, said: “We are thrilled to be involved with York BID's Colour & Light show. This event kicks off a fantastic season at York Art Gallery, including The Aesthetica Art Prize 2024 exhibition and 'National Treasure' Claude Monet's painting The Waterlily-Pond, which will be on display in York from 10th May to celebrate the 200th birthday of the National Gallery."

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “We’re proud to support Colour & Light 2024 and to be part of a vibrant project which not only showcases the beautiful architecture of York Art Gallery, but also encourages visitors and residents to come and enjoy everything York has to offer, providing an important boost to local businesses.”

Colour & Light is brought to you by York BID, in collaboration with York Art Gallery, Double Take Projections, and lead funding partner LNER. Supported by HSBC and City Cruises.