Cllr Pete Kilbane has ordered an ‘open public engagement’ on phase 2 of a regeneration of Front Street using £570,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

He said putting right the ‘mess inflicted on Acomb Front Street by the old Liberal Democrat administration’ would be costly.

But he promised that, as part of the next phase of work, the council would look to ‘significantly reduce the number of bollards’ installed in the first phase of the regeneration under the previous administration.

He added: "Where possible, we’ll ... aim to reuse bollards removed so the costs in Acomb contribute to reduced costs in other parts of the city”.

Acomb anti-bollard campaigners in Front Street with a 'Rip them up and start again' sign (Image: Supplied)

A total of 138 bollards were installed along both sides of Acomb's Front Street last year using £28,000 of UKSPF cash.

But they sparked an immediate backlash from horrified locals.

Acomb resident Vicki Hill, who set up the 'What a load of bollards’ campaign calling for them to be removed, told the Press last April: "It’s a horrible example of the very worst backward thinking by planners.”

'This could have been a beautiful, accessible living space...' said the message tied to this bollard in Acomb's Front Street last year (Image: Supplied)

Speaking following an executive member for economy and transport decision session on Tuesday morning, Cllr Kilbane reiterated his plans for an ‘open public engagement’ on phase 2 of the regeneration.

He said: “We’ve listened to local residents and have developed ideas to deliver public realm improvements that residents and businesses want to see.

“We’re keen to hear from them through further consultation on these proposals."

The bollards installed in Acomb's Front Street last year (Image: Rachael Maskell)

In the second phase of the front street regeneration, the council aims to:

create a more people-friendly space and reduce the number of bollards.

extend the benefits of the regeneration – including possible highway repairs following a petition about potholes

create wider pedestrian crossing points and improved blue badge parking.

The council also says it wants to ‘explore in full’ the possibility of pedestrianisation of front street, identified by the Acomb & Westfield Neighbourhood Forum as a ‘longer term aspiration’.

Following the latest public engagement, a report says council officers will analyse responses and ‘continue working with the external urban designers and the local community to finalise detailed designs’ so a costed final scheme can go before the council’s Executive this summer.

The deadline for spending the £570,000 of UK Shared Prosperity Fund cash is March 2025.

Lib Dem ward councillor Andrew Waller said: “I am pleased to see that the delayed second phase of the Front Street improvement project is to get underway. I will work to ensure that the views of all residents and businesses and heard throughout this process.

“The previous Lib Dem-led administration worked hard to secure the funding. Crucially, the initial investment in renewing and protecting footpaths in the area has also made it a safer place.”