The county's police are urging owners to check their boats if they were left unattended in Scarborough Harbour yesterday (February 20).

A spokesman for the force said: "The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"Officers attended the area and detained three suspects – one man in his 20s and two in their 30s. All are from Bradford.

"They were arrested and taken into custody, where they were later released on bail so further enquiries can be carried out.

"Several vessels are known to have been broken into, ransacked and set adrift.

"However, officers want to make sure all damage is recorded, and are asking anyone whose boat has been damaged or tampered with to get in touch."

If you find your boat has been affected and you have not yet spoken to police, or if you have any other information about the incident, please contact PC Kian Watson by emailing kian.watson@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kian Watson. Please cite reference 12240031207.