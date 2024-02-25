In York and beyond; Myse, The Abbey Inn, The Alice Hawthorn and The Black Horse Inn featured on the nationwide best list by Condé Nast Traveller.

The travel magazine commented: “Nothing screams quintessentially British quite like a country pub with rooms. These little inns welcome you with open arms, roaring fires, cold ale and deliciously fresh food.

“The UK has seen a resurgence of country pubs with rooms in the past few years with a focus on snug bedrooms, quirky designs and all the comforts that come with a hotel stay.

“Whether you’re looking to soak in a roll-top copper bath or tuck into pork belly with baked celeriac, these pubs have it all – so pack your suitcase and get yourself booked in for a lovely weekend break.”

Myse (York)

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Condé Nast Traveller said Myse was “once a local boozer” but these days it has “sprigs of dried gypsophila and eucalyptus hanging above a sycamore bar; kindling crackling in wood-burning stoves.”

It added: “Muddy-booted hikers are as welcome as designer-clad diners, who seek out its Howardian golden ale and home-cured charcuterie.”

When it comes to the highly praised food at Myse, the publisher said chef Josh Overington “elevates the county’s bountiful cuisine” for the tasting-menu-only lunch and dinner.

“His take on ‘Yorkshire salad’ – traditionally cucumber and malt vinegar – is here transcendent alongside a beef cheek beignet and topped with homegrown oregano flowers. Herdwick lamb is braised in ale and spruce-smoked. A gin fizz is infused with nasturtium leaves; bread with fennel and onion seeds is served with chicken dripping.”

The Abbey Inn (York)

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5

Speaking about The Abbey Inn, Condé Nast Traveller revealed its Sunday roast is “among the best around,” adding “pork belly that melts in the mouth; glazed pig cheek; toad-in-the-hole; a fruitily sweet Eton mess sundae.”

When it comes to interiors, the travel experts said: “The flower-fringed garden of Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks’s latest pub with rooms overlooks the Cistercian monastery of Byland, with the forest-clad Kilburn White Horse in the distance.

“The remastered inn, an erstwhile monk’s farmhouse, has been a project for the whole Banks family. Anne, Tommy’s mother, took charge of the perfectly imperfect interiors with low-slung beams and toasty hearths.

“Beautifully crafted wooden furniture commissioned from farm-set workshops joins bright wildflowers adorning the tables and antique rugs softening the flagstone.

“Three sumptuous new rooms include soft, locally milled herringbone cushions and throws, family antiques, roll-top baths, and toiletries from Harrogate-based H2k.”

The Alice Hawthorn (Nun Monkton)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

The Alice Hawthorn has been described as a “peaceful, pastoral escape with culinary kudos that hits the sweet spot" by Condé Nast Traveller.

The 250-year-old pub which provides “traditional dishes” has recently been renovated upstairs “to create four restful rooms in muted shades, with beamed ceilings and huge bathtubs.”

Plus there are “eight new garden rooms built from Douglas fir” that have “modern, chalet-inspired interiors: wood- panelled walls, rocking chairs and sliding glass doors that lead to a balcony opening onto the courtyard.”

For those who prefer traditional features in a pub, Condé Nast Traveller went on to say: “In the bar, rustic tables and exposed brickwork are paired with framed newspaper clippings on the walls, and come evening, locals huddle around great yawning fireplaces fronted by thick rugs.”

The Black Horse Inn (Kirkby Fleetham)

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

The interior of this “quirky” inn is “country-fête cosy” as Condé Nast Traveller said it has “pastel-painted distressed tables, gingham-covered chairs, white bunting and garden views.”

The travel magazine added: “In contrast, the menu includes great, steaming fisherman's pie and roast chicken.

“Notes such as 'You'll never find a dull moment in this house' and 'The best tonic has a gin in it' are chalked up in the bar and locals, who come for Fish and Chip Friday, stay long into the night, drinking ale from the nearby Black Sheep Brewery and finishing up with shots of mini-Guinness.”