The 525 employers listed by the government failed to pay their workers nearly £16million, in clear breach of the National Minimum Wage law, leaving over 172,000 workers out of pocket.

They include 54 in Yorkshire and Humberside, including seven from the Press’s circulation area.

The move comes as the minimum wage for employees aged 21 or more is to rise from £10.42ph to £11.44ph in April.

READ MORE:

The government says the businesses named in the list have since paid back what they owe to their staff and have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.

This follows investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) which were concluded between 2015 and 2023.

Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Kevin Hollinrake said: “Employees deserve to get paid properly for the hard work they put in.

“While the majority of businesses already do the right thing and pay their staff what they are owed, today’s announcement sends a message to the minority who aren’t - that there are repercussions to undercutting hard work from their staff.”

The Thirsk and Malton MP added: “Whilst not all minimum wage underpayments are intentional, the government has been clear that anyone entitled to be paid the minimum wage should receive it, and that enforcement action will be taken against employers who do not pay their staff correctly.”

Independent Commissioner at the Low Pay Commission, Patricia Rice, said: “Since its introduction nearly twenty-five years ago, the national minimum wage has played a vital role in protecting the earnings of the lowest-paid workers in the UK. At a time when the cost-of-living is rising, it is more important than ever that these workers receive the pay to which they are entitled.

“NMW underpayment not only cheats workers of their rightful due, it leaves compliant firms undercut by those who do not abide by the law. By naming the firms responsible for significant underpayment, we raise awareness of the nature and the scale of underpayment and encourage all employers to ensure that they fully comply with the law.”

The government list reports: