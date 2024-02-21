Why? It’s a lovely street full of coffee shops and bars. But it’s also a very narrow street and difficult when you are walking to avoid delivery lorries, which are quite frequent.

We know that heavy vehicles can damage narrow streets, it’s happened before. So making Fossgate pedestrian-only would encourage tourists and residents to frequent the area.

Perhaps the council could consult with the local traders and residents before making these decisions? I’m sure the footfall would increase.

S McClaren, Boroughbridge Road, York