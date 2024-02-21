A student was left with facial injuries after being attacked in York.
The man in his 20s was in hospital for two days after the unprovoked attack in Fulford Road near the junction with Broadway on Saturday (February 17) between 8.10pm and 8.30pm, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to email simon.dixon@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two, and ask for Simon Dixon.
Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029913 when passing information.
- Police say a man in his 30s has been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
