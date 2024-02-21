Developers want to build two four-bedroom town houses at Chelmsford Place, 79 Fulford Road, Fishergate - currently a derelict site apart from a row of stone arches dating back more than 180 years.

The arcade of arches date from around 1834 and once adorned York Theatre Royal but were moved to their current location when the theatre was remodelled in 1879.

Planning permission was given between 2018 and 2020 to incorporate the arches into a development of six flats and a cafe.

But the site was resold last year and a new application seeks to build two family homes instead, complete with four parking spaces.

In a document sent to planners, the developers say they have incorporated the arches into the new design, but will have to make some changes to them.

The Design and Access document states: "The northernmost archway of the arcade has been altered to form a doorway, with a lower section of stone removed to create a double entrance door.

"The central arch is relatively complete although works of repair have been undertaken to it.

"The southernmost arch has been altered to provide for a single access door with glazed panels to either side.

"Currently the arches are all boarded up. The siting and design of the stone arcade has been a fundamental influence on the layout and design of the proposals."

The document goes on to provide a more comprehensive list of what it terms "stone arcade repairs", including:

* The front of the stone arcade facing Fulford Road will be on public display while the rear elevation is to be hidden by new approved buildings

* The three stone arches are to be altered under the approved scheme with only the central arch remaining untouched. * New metal framed windows and doors are proposed to replace rotted timber sections

* A qualified stonemason will be employed to undertake the necessary repairs.

Concerned locals fought to save the arches when the site - formerly the location of a nursery school - was first proposed for redevelopment in 2017 and the new owner applied to demolish them.

A year later they were saved and the City of York Council went on to approve a new development on the site incorporating the arches.

The site went on the market last year for £500,000 with Hudson Moody - leaving the future of the arches uncertain.

The distinctive arcade of arches were created around 1834 when a new entrance to York Theatre Royal at St Leonard's Place was built by John Harper.

They were moved to Fishergate around 1879 when 79 Fulford Road was the coach house to the York Priory directly opposite. The Priory - which later became a hotel - was itself built in 1876 by seed merchant Isaac Poad as a wedding present for his daughter.

To view the full planning document (ref: 24/00212/FUL) visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk.

For more public notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.