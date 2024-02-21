They will close the summer concert series at Museum Gardens on Sunday, July 21.

The Sugababes became one of the most successful British girlbands of the 21st century.

The group rose to fame in the early 2000s with six number one singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums.

Fast forward two decades, the original line up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy arrived back in full force becoming the talk of the summer festivals including having to shut down their field at Glastonbury due to demand.

The Sugababes join York legends Shed Seven who will headline Museum Garden's stage on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti opens the event with a headline performance on Thursday, July 18.

Live At York Museum Gardens is presented by Yorkshire promoters Futuresound.

Tickets for Sugababes live at York Museum Gardens will be available first via a postcode pre-sale event to allow local residents to secure their spot before general sale, with postcode pre-sale available to residents of YO1, YO24, YO30, YO31 and YO32.

Local resident tickets are on sale now.

General sale tickets are on sale Friday at 10am from Futuresound's website.