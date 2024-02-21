A crash on the A64 at Copmanthorpe in York with lengthy tailbacks has been cleared.
As The Press reported earlier, the A64 at Copmanthorpe was down to one lane with the other lane closed and heavy traffic due to a crash in the westbound carriageway from the York outer ring road Copmanthorpe roundabout, to the A659 Oxton turn off.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if at all possible, but the road has now reopened and congestion cleared.
