POLICE in North Yorkshire have released a woman who was arrested in connection with an investigation into antisemitic tweets shared on X.
The force say that the woman has been released under investigation whilst enquires continue.
As The Press reported at the time, the woman was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, February 20) on suspicion of displaying threatening, abusive, or insulting written material with intent or likely to stir up racial hatred.
A police spokesman said: "An investigation is underway however it is likely that enquires will take some time. Updates will be provided when appropriate.
"Anyone with any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting job number 12240031057.
"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111."
