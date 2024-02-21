A FIRE has been started deliberately in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.47pm last night (February 20) to Ashbourne Way in Woodthorpe.
A service spokesman said: “Acomb appliance were mobilised to reports of a fire in a wooded area.
“Crews extinguished a small rubbish fire using backpack sprayers and shovels. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”
