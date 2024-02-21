The county’s police say they spotted the Peugeot Partner van at about 3pm on Sunday (February 18) in Seamer.

A police spokesman said: “With a smell of cannabis in the vehicle, enquiries were conducted.

“The driver, a 25-year-old York man was arrested when he failed the drugs wipe at the roadside for both cannabis and cocaine.

“The passenger, a 21-year-old man, also from York was arrested for possession of cannabis.

“The driver has now been released under investigation whilst we await the results of an evidential sample.

The passenger has been given a drug referral.”