North Yorkshire Police says officers are "concerned for the welfare" of Kale, 16, Keira, 15, and Charlie, 14, and inquiries are ongoing to find them tonight (Tuesday, February 20).

A police spokesperson said: "Kale has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Keira has waist-length brown hair and brown eyes. Charlie has short blond hair, blue eyes, and may be wearing a large Canada Goose puffer jacket with a fur hood. All three are believed to be together."

If you see Kale, Keira or Charlie, or know where they are, please call North Yorkshire Police - dial 999 with an immediate sighting, or 101 to provide information.

Please quote reference number NYP-20022024-0360 (for Kale), NYP-20022024-0189 (for Keira) or NYP-20022024-0065 (for Charlie).