An urgent search has been launched for three York teenagers who have gone missing.
North Yorkshire Police says officers are "concerned for the welfare" of Kale, 16, Keira, 15, and Charlie, 14, and inquiries are ongoing to find them tonight (Tuesday, February 20).
A police spokesperson said: "Kale has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Keira has waist-length brown hair and brown eyes. Charlie has short blond hair, blue eyes, and may be wearing a large Canada Goose puffer jacket with a fur hood. All three are believed to be together."
If you see Kale, Keira or Charlie, or know where they are, please call North Yorkshire Police - dial 999 with an immediate sighting, or 101 to provide information.
Please quote reference number NYP-20022024-0360 (for Kale), NYP-20022024-0189 (for Keira) or NYP-20022024-0065 (for Charlie).
