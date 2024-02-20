Three missing York teenagers who sparked an urgent police search on Tuesday have all been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police officers were "concerned for the welfare" of the two boys and a girl, aged 14, 15 and 16.
But in an update this morning (Wednesday, February 21), a police spokesperson said: "Three teenagers missing from York have been found safe and well.
"Officers are grateful to everyone who supported the search."
