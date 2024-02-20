North Yorkshire Police says officers are "concerned for the welfare" of Charlie, 14, and inquiries are ongoing to find him.

A police spokesperson said: "Charlie has short blond hair, blue eyes, and may be wearing a large Canada Goose puffer jacket with a fur hood."

Two other teenagers reported missing on Tuesday (February 20) evening have been found safe and well, police confirmed.

If you see Charlie, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police - dial 999 with an immediate sighting, or 101 to provide information.

Please quote reference number NYP-20022024-0065.