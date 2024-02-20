Barclays is set to close more than 80 stores across the UK in 2024.
The major high street bank revealed on Tuesday (February 20) plans to cut back on £2 billion in costs by 2026.
This comes off the back of the bank already spending around £1 billion in 2023 on restructuring costs, which involved its offices and branches, infrastructure, and staff.
About £300 million of that was spent on “rightsizing” its headcount, Barclays said.
Barclays previously revealed it cut about 5,000 full-time jobs across the global business over 2023, largely affecting back office and support roles.
It did not specify how many jobs were expected to be affected as part of the new £2bn cost-cutting drive over the coming years.
Barclays has already revealed more than 80 stores which are set to close for good in 2024, while a further six have already been scheduled to shut for good in 2025, according to consumer watchdog Which?.
Barclays branches closing in 2024
The Barclays bank branches set to close in 2024 (revealed so far), according to Which?, are:
- 43 High Street, Sheringham - February 21
- 22 The Borough, Farnham - February 21
- 197 Shenley Road, Borehamwood - February 21
- 6 Vaughan Street, Llanelli - February 22
- 2 Market Place, Cannock - February 22
- 130 George Lane, South Woodford - February 23
- 27/29 Church Street, Coleraine - February 23
- 57 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny - March 1
- 23 Market Place, Mansfield - March 1
- Priestpopple, Hexham - March 1
- 8 The Broadway, Crouch End - March 1
- Crown Buildings, 11 Broad Street, Builth Wells - March 6
- 49 High Street, Skipton - March 7
- 100 High Street, Poole - March 8
- 197 High Street, Perth - March 8
- 2/4 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, London - March 8
- 35 Victoria Street, Grimsby - March 13
- 193 High Street, Northallerton - March 14
- 24 High Street, Dundee - March 15
- Valley House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead - March 15
- 81 High Street, Scunthorpe - March 20
- 4 North Bar Within, Beverley - March 21
- 63/65 High Street, Rayleigh - March 22
- 2 Liscard Village, Wallasey- March 28
- 85 High Street, Blackwood - March 22
- 22/23 High Street, Burton-on-Trent - April 11
- 306 Romford Road, Forest Gate - April 11
- 28 High Street, Ely - April 11
- 36 Dunraven Place, Bridgend - April 12
- City Office Park, Tritton Road, Lincoln - April 12
- 33 Market Square, Kirkby Stephen - April 12
- 10 North Street, Bishop's Stortford - April 12
- 20 Old Brompton Road, South Kensington - April 12
- 33-35 High Street, Grantham - April 17
- Market Square, Penrith - April 17
- Unit 27, Longbridge Town Centre, Birmingham - April 18
- 1 Yorkshire Street, Rochdale - April 18
- 27 Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea - April 18
- 9 The Parade, Neath - April 19
- 11/13 Queen Street, Ramsgate - April 19
- 28 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge - April 25
- 38 Market Street, Lancaster - April 25
- 78/80 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands - April 26
- 32 High Street, Cardigan - April 26
- Unit 62, Bluewater Park, Greenhithe - April 26
- 92 High Street, Maidenhead - April 26
- 5 High Road, Willesden Green - May 3
- 26 Terrace Road, Aberystwyth - May 3
- 76A New Road, Gravesend - May 3
- 148 York Road, Hartlepool - May 3
- Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - May 9
- 225/227 High Street, Ayr - May 10
- 32 High Street, Haverfordwest - May 10
- 8/14 Darwen Street, Blackburn - May 10
- 10 Hall Place, Spalding - May 10
- 273 High Street, Bangor (Wales) - May 10
- Unit 79, The Centre, Livingston - May 10
- 52 Market Place, Boston - May 10
- 154-155 Tottenham Court Road, London - May 10
- 50 High Street, Evesham - May 15
- 136 High Street, Hornchurch - May 17
- 136 Streatham High Road, Streatham - May 17
- 19a Union Street, Inverness - May 17
- 5 High Street, Andover - May 17
- 1 High Street, Bracknell - May 17
- 19 Main Street, Leiston - May 17
- 16 Main Street, Bangor (Northern Ireland) - May 17
- 220 Ealing Road, Wembley - May 17
- 164 Allerton Road, Liverpool - May 17
- 20 Fulham Broadway, Fulham Broadway- May 23
- 20-24 Ripple Road, Barking May 24
- 25 High Street, Oldham - May 24
- 75 High Street, Brentwood - May 31
- 131/133 Belgrave Road, Leicester - July 19
- 68/70 High Street, Rhyl - August 9
- 77 North Street, Keighley - August 9
- Acorn House, 36-38 Park Royal Road, London - August 9
- 267 Wellingborough Road, Northampton - August 9
- 39/47 Commercial Street, Halifax - August 16
- 29-33 Wormwood Street, London September 6
- 15-17 Tottenham Court Road, London - November 1
- 55 Market Place, Richmond - December 4
There are also seven Barclays branches earmarked to close in 2024 that do not yet have a closing date, Which? added.
Barclays branches closing in 2025
There are also six Barclays closures, according to Which?, already confirmed for 2025:
- 30 Main Street, Cockermouth - January 17, 2025
- 1 Market Place, Barnard Castle - January 17
- 41 Market Place, Pickering - January 17
- 27 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach - January 17
- 21-22 Castle Street, Tredegar - January 17
- 41 High Street, St Neots January 30
There have already been a several Barclays branches close for good in 2024.
The major high-street bank said the decision to close these sites was due to the numbers visiting branches falling and the need to "adapt to provide the best support for customers".
A Barclays spokesman, speaking to Which?, said: "Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pods.
"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK."
These latest closures comes after Barclays shut 157 branches in 2023.
