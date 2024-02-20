A THIEF has struck at a York gym.
North Yorkshire Police say that on the morning of Tuesday, January 23, property belonging to two members of the public was stolen from a city centre hotel gym.
A police spokesman said: "Following the theft, a suspect used what is believed to be the victims' stolen bank cards to make fraudulent transactions in several businesses in York: W H Smith on Coney Street, Lambretta on High Ousegate and Sainsbury's Local on Micklegate.
"We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as we believe he will have information which will assist our investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email generalenquiries@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 12240013936. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - please quote the above reference when passing on any information.
