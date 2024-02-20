Mother’s Day is quickly approaching as supermarkets fill the shelves with cards, flowers, gin and chocolate.

Of course, you’ll want the exact date for the day of giving, as the date changes each year and it could catch you out.

Mother’s Day typically revolves around when Easter is in the UK which is different each year as it is determined by the lunar calendar.

The UK's Mother's Day always falls on the fourth Sunday during the period of Lent, when people typically give up things like certain foods or bad habits for the days leading up to Easter.

This is different to Mothering Sunday in the United States which is an annual holiday that takes place on the second Sunday of May each year.

When is Mother’s Day 2024 in the UK?





This year, Mother’s Day will take place on Sunday, March 10, while Easter will take place a few weeks later on Sunday, March 31.

What is Mother's Day?





Mother's Day is a day to celebrate mothers, grandmothers, and other maternal figures.

The day was originally linked to Christianity but has since lost a lot of its connections to the church and is mainly a family day.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Helen Flanagan reveals Mother's Day gift from ex-Celtic star Scott Sinclair

In the Middle Ages, it was believed that people who had moved away from their hometown to visit home or their 'mother' churches, as well as Mothers on the fourth Sunday of the Christian festival of Lent.

In the UK, this became known as Mothering Sunday and, as the date for Lent moves, so does Mother's Day.

The British Mother's Day has no link to the USA version but does share the name.