Three men have been charged with theft after their van was spotted by police in North Yorkshire.
On Thursday, February 15, scrap metal worth about £1,000 was stolen from a garden in Seamer near Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident was captured on CCTV and residents reported details of a van that may have been involved to the force.
Yesterday (Monday, February 19) officers saw the same van in Whitby.
“Three men in the van – aged in their 20s and 30s, all from Bradford – were arrested,” a force spokesperson said.
“They have now been charged with theft and are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.”
