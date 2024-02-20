On Thursday, February 15, scrap metal worth about £1,000 was stolen from a garden in Seamer near Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was captured on CCTV and residents reported details of a van that may have been involved to the force.

Yesterday (Monday, February 19) officers saw the same van in Whitby.

“Three men in the van – aged in their 20s and 30s, all from Bradford – were arrested,” a force spokesperson said.

“They have now been charged with theft and are due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.”