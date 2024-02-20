As The Press reported at the time, the famous ride at Jorvik Viking Centre in Coppergate broke ahead of the start of this years Viking Festival earlier this month.

Now the centre says the ride is back in operation, and ready to take visitors around the streets of tenth century York.

Head of operations, Gareth Henry said an issue with the ride was identified two weeks ago, but technicians have now received the green light to resume operations from international ride experts, Westlakes Engineering.

This means that visitors can once again board the blue Time Capsules from tomorrow (Wednesday, February 21) when they visit the world-famous Viking attraction.

He said: “Fixing our bespoke time machine can be quite a challenge, as parts are not readily available, but we’re delighted that we are able to return to operation much more quickly than we had anticipated.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the visitors who have been so positive about the walking tours we have offered whilst the ride was off-line.”

The centre will once again be welcoming walk-up visitors, although the ride will be running at slightly lower capacity whilst the technical team monitors its performance, so prebooking is still strongly recommended.

Prebooking is additionally open to Tesco voucher holders, those with Max cards, York Pass and returning visitors with annual tickets.

For more details, please visit jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk