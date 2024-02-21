Drivers entering York who wish to use cash to pay for parking - either in council car parks or with on street parking meters - will now have only two council car parks to choose from.

Executive member for economy and transport, Cllr Pete Kilbane, approved council officers’ recommendation to remove the cash option from the council parking ‘estate’ - apart from its Castle and Bootham Row car parks, in an decision-making session on Tuesday (February 20).

Council documents say parking is available for 326 ‘standard’ vehicles at those two sites – Castle (268) and Bootham Row (58).

A budget decision was made by the Liberal Democrat/ Green administration in March 2022 to remove cash parking at council car parks and the current Labour administration opened a cashless parking consultation after it was elected last year.

Cllr Kilbane said: “It’s right that we save costs wherever possible using technology and cashless parking is one such example.

“But the consultation has highlighted that some still need the cash option to park so I’m pleased to say we’ve listened and made a change through this decision.

“Two central car parks will retain cash payment ensuring we cater for everyone’s needs”

The council’s cashless parking consultation received 793 responses - and almost 63 per cent of those who responded said they paid for parking by cash.

One of the speakers in the meeting, prior to Cllr Kilbane’s announcement, was Councillor Mark Waters, who asked about the intention of the public consultation.

The Independent Councillor representing Osbaldwick and Derwent Ward said: “On a purely local level, regarding York Council consultation, it becomes presentation, and not meaningful consultation, when results do not follow the council’s preferred outcome and respondents are ignored.

“In this case, 73.58 per cent of respondents don’t support the move to cashless payments only.

“What was the point of them contributing to this survey?”

Cllr Kilbane said: “I understand where Councillor Waters scepticism about surveys comes from, because it’s something that I hear myself when I’m talking to residents.

“However, it’s very clear in this decision that, we undertook a survey, people told us that we need to retain cash payment for parking, for a whole host of really good reasons, and we acted on that.”

The executive member said budget savings would be less as a result of keeping two cash-payment car parks.

Cllr Kilbane said: “The decision was made to go cashless, we consulted, people told us they needed to keep a cash payment, and we changed the decision.

“There is a great deal of scepticism out there about council consultations.

“Well, actually they do have an impact and they do shape the way that this administration moves forward.”