A WOMAN has been arrested by North Yorkshire Police in connection with an investigation into antisemitic ‘tweets’ shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A police spokesman said she remains in custody while enquiries continue.
Anyone with any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting job number 12240031057.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
As The Press reported earlier today, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Colbourne, of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “North Yorkshire Police takes hate crime extremely seriously and we are committed to identifying those responsible.
“We are following all available lines of enquiry and would ask anyone who has any information that could support our investigation, other than seeing the tweets, to please come forward.”
