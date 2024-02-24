The coastal village of Robin Hood’s Bay and the “stunning” Castle Howard in York were just a couple of the country’s 19 highly-praised locations by Hand Luggage Only.

The publication said: “You know, one of the things I love about England is the diversity that we have. From the little coves on the Dorset Coast, gorgeous little hamlets and enough history to throw a stick at. All across the country, it’s filled to the brim with some of the best places to visit in England.

“Okay but let’s start with the glaringly obvious, I’m biased and pretty proud of the beauty of England. I really do think that England is totally unique and much more than just cities like London.

It added: “Yes, these are amazing (and I love London more than any other city in the world) but it’s just one small area of our amazing country and there really is so much to see.”

You can see all of England’s prettiest and best places to visit here.

Why is Robin Hood’s Bay one of England’s prettiest and best places to visit?





Robin Hood’s Bay is located south of Whitby and is “one stunning and totally historic seaside village you have to visit.”

Hand Luggage Only went on to say: “Once a key smugglers’ village to bring in contraband items like alcohol, Robin Hood’s Bay still has a network of smuggler tunnels underneath the town itself.

“Now, you can’t go in them today but it’s an incredible spot to visit and to learn more about the history of this age-old fisherman town. It really is one of the best places to visit in England.

“Whilst in the area, make sure to visit Tea, Toast & Post for some tasty grub (their lunches are so good). Plus, they brew some of the best tea on the Yorkshire coast."

What did Hand Luggage Only say about Castle Howard?





The travel expert said Castle Howard visitors will be “blown away by how beautiful this place is.”

They explained: “Once inside, head to some of the incredible rooms and experience a little slice of this stunning home.

“During certain times of the year, Castle Howard hosts afternoon teas that are properly tasty and a real treat. Served with some piping hot Yorkshire tea, sweet treats and sandwiches it’s a lovely experience.

“Although you might not be able to stay in Castle Howard, you can check into the beautiful Judges Court (In York) that’s about 12 miles away."

Castle Howard hosts afternoon teas that are 'properly tasty' (Image: Tripadvisor)

On Tripadvisor, one visitor left this recent review: “Fabulous place, the house and grounds are wonderful and is a must to visit.

“We are members and visit often when we are in the area to walk our dog, the grounds are vast so there is a different adventure each time.

“Good selection of food and drinks available which is of good quality. We have eaten outside in the Courtyard Cafe many times.

“The house is magnificent and magical at Christmas."