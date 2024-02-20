A man and two women have been charged with criminal damage after the protest in Kirby Sigston on August 3, 2023, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

They are due appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 21.

A fourth suspect will answer bail at a later date, the force spokesperson added.

As The Press reported at the time, campaigners from Greenpeace draped Rishi Sunak’s home with an oil-black fabric to protest against the government’s plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The incident took place while Mr Sunak and his family were on holiday abroad.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Special Crime Division, said the CPS had authorised the criminal charges “following a review of the evidence provided by North Yorkshire Police”.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the three defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial,” she said.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”