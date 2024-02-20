Simon Baynes Wholesale showcased its best produce in the historic Merchant Taylors Hall, with an expo featuring a dozen of its most trusted suppliers, all offering different products.

They included Bracken Hill Yorkshire Preserves of Elvington, Bromwich Family Butchers of Haxby, Fowlers of York fishmonger, Herbs Unlimited of Thirsk and Carron Lodge Cheeses of Preston.

More than 150 different restaurants and other hospitality businesses from the York area attended the inaugural event earlier this month.

READ MORE:

From their valued customers to new interest from across the hospitality sector, the event gave the opportunity to sample a wide range of quality fresh products and a range of canapes prepared with their ingredients.

They were also honoured to be supported by the Civic Party in recognition of the invaluable support Simon Baynes Wholesale provides the local community.

Simon said: “The event went brilliantly. It was difficult to predict as we had never done this before. There was a really good atmosphere, relaxed, nothing pushy. It was a celebration of what York people can do, the food producers, the fish guys, the cheese guys and so on.”

“The day went really fast, like my Wedding Day. We were that high and buzzed up talking to everybody. The Mayor really enjoyed it. We had a sing-song. It was brilliant.”

Simon continued: “We have had a lot of follow up meetings. It has generated business. But it wasn’t just about that. People were coming in on their terms. When people come to you, they are more relaxed and open. We have picked up a lot of business. We are booked in for another event next year.”

The family has been selling fresh produce for over 100 years. They began boxing up fruit and veg on York Market in 1918. Simon took over the family business in the 1990s.

As the way people were shopping for food changed, they began to move the business to the wholesale market. They applied everything they knew about produce, local suppliers, and great customer care to supplying chefs and restaurants.

Since then, Simon says the business has gone from strength to strength in developing relationships with local producers and building knowledge of their customer needs.

They are now a go-to supplier for fresh food for restaurants, schools, care homes and caterers across the north of the UK.

“We continue to build on our reputation for excellence, opening 7 days a week, delivering both morning and afternoon, so you can get what you need when you need it.”

Simon added: “One of the great things about York, is we have so many independents. They will look after you. I can’t think of anywhere better than York.”