Clucking Oinks located on Castlegate received a regional award for “Best Chicken” in Northern England and the Midlands.

The awards celebrate the best and most loved independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland - from local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes, cuisines, and flavours in between.

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards has been incredible.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and we are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland. A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”

On Tripadvisor, Clucking Oink has a current rating of 4.5/5 and has been praised for its “flavoursome” chicken.

One recent visitor shared this review: “Fantastic all round. The service was spot on, the staff were very attentive and welcoming. The food arrived within 15 minutes of ordering. It was very flavoursome and well presented. We shall definitely return!”

Another added: “Great place! Staff is so friendly and welcoming. Chicken was so fresh and crispy. Loved the menu options - there’s something for everyone. I had the Buffalo Blue and my husband the Dean Martin and we were both so impressed. Loved it all!”

This year saw a total of 60 awards up for grabs, including the highly coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year which was won by Dublin-based Greek restaurant, Yeeros, and a number of "above and beyond categories", including Beating Heart of the Community, Rider Love, Most Sustainable Restaurant and Customer Innovation.

Over 66,000 votes were cast by loyal customers over a two week period to crown no less than 50 regional cuisine-led winners from Best Pizza to Best Chinese, Best Salad, Best Chicken and beyond.

Votes were cast across five regions in the UK and Ireland (London, South England & Wales, North England & East Midlands, Scotland and Ireland) by hungry fans keen to show support for their favourite local restaurants.