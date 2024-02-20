They were sitting on a quad bike that had been stolen from a garage in a rural location east of Skipton, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The vehicle – worth £9,000 – was being towed by a car when police officers caught up with it.

Police say a man in his 40s from Bradford who was in the car has been arrested and remains in custody but the other suspects are at large.

An investigation is ongoing to arrest the outstanding suspects, the force spokesperson said.

North Yorkshire Police received a 999 call just after 3am that the garage had been broken into and the quad bike stolen.

The force spokesperson said officers spotted the vehicle within 20 minutes.

“As more police units approached from the other direction, the towing car suddenly stopped, and the men on the bike ran off in different directions,” they said.

“Officers caught a third man trying to leave the car, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“The quad bike and a power tool found in the car, also believed to have been stolen, will be returned to their rightful owners following forensic enquiries.”

The spokesperson added the suspects appeared to have cut through a metal door and damaged security lighting to steal the quad bike.

The quad bike was fitted with a tracker which alerted the victim that it was being stolen.

North Yorkshire Police is urging all quad bike owners to consider fitting trackers and to check other security measures.