North Yorkshire Police is investigating a robbery at a post office in Monk Fryston near Selby that happened at about 4.40pm on Monday, February 19.

A police spokesman said: "Suspects armed with what were believed to be hammers, entered the store in Main Street, threatened staff and left with an amount of cash.

"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspects and as part of those enquiries, are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a white van or its occupants in the vicinity of the post office, to contact them.

"Detectives also want to piece together the van’s movements in the village and are appealing to anyone who has captured a white van on dashcam footage or doorbell video either before, during or after the incident to get in touch.

"Staff were pushed to ground during the robbery and one was taken to hospital for checks."

Police have described the suspects saying the first suspect of unknown gender was wearing dark clothing and an orange hi-vis vest. The second suspect was a white man, over 6 foot tall, of athletic build wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a tracksuit top with light blue jeans underneath, black trainers, a black face covering and black gloves. The t hird suspect was a man about 5ft, 10 in to 5ft, 11in of medium build, wearing black tracksuit bottoms and top, a white t-shirt protruding under the tracksuit top, grey/green face covering, grey trainers and black gloves. He spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the police force control room on 101 and pass information for incident number 12240030920 If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers carrying out reassurance patrols and carry out further enquiries.