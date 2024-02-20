The funding from North Yorkshire Council will improve the harbours in Scarborough and Whitby, council bosses say.

A total of £543,000 has been allocated to carry out design and investigation works to the Scarborough lighthouse pier to replace the sheet piles – a sheet material used to provide earth retention, support and protection against the sea.

“Surveys have shown that the piles need replacing due to water corrosion, thinning of the thickness and gaps appearing in the structure,” a North Yorkshire Council spokesperson said.

“The lighthouse pier has been deemed at risk of failure, with the front edge closed off to the public. This is also the case with the roundhead, where a loading restriction is in place and the piles are beyond repair.”

Read next:

A further £252,000 will be spent on design and investigation works on the Grade II listed Whitby west pier lighthouse which the council says in a poor condition.

The building has been netted and the area around the base closed with barriers.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for harbours, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “Any collapse would have serious consequences on access for vessels, and continued deterioration will impact on harbour operations, businesses and tourism.”

The funding was agreed at a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s executive members today (Tuesday, February 20).

It is to be spent in the next financial year.