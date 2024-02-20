North Yorkshire Police have not gone into detial but say the posts which were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, are believed to have been shared between Wednesday, January 24 and Sunday, February 18.

The force is investigating the incidents as hate crime and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Colbourne, of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “North Yorkshire Police takes hate crime extremely seriously and we are committed to identifying those responsible.

“We are following all available lines of enquiry and would ask anyone who has any information that could support our investigation, other than seeing the tweets, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire by calling 101, quoting job number 12240031057.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.