An unknown person entered St Michael’s Church in Scarborough at about 3.50am on Thursday, February 1, by smashing a toilet window, a North Yorkshire police spokesperson said.

Officers urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to contact North Yorkshire Police as they believe he will have information to help the investigation.

Anyone with any information should email Lexia.Rylatt@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Lexia Rylatt.

To pass information anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240019220 when passing on information.