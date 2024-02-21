Award-winning discount food retailer Aldi said 88% of respondents to a public consultation last October expressed support for the the plans.

The Germany-based company has now submitted the planning application to North Yorkshire Council for the new food store on land off Commercial Street.

Aldi has said it would invest £6million in the new store which would create around 40 jobs.

The proposed site, to the rear of shops on Commercial Street, is a brownfield location identified for redevelopment within both the adopted Local Plan and draft Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: "Most recently used as a temporary car park, the site is ideally located to help generate linked trips with the wider centre, contribute to local economic growth and provide up to 40 new, full-time equivalent jobs, paid at an industry-leading rate of £12 per hour.

"The scheme has attracted a significant level of local support during our in person and online public consultation in October 2023; with 88% of respondents expressing their support for the plans."

"Local residents welcomed the proposals as an effective use of the site and recognised the improved competition and choice a new Aldi store would provide. Residents also welcomed the investment in the local economy and jobs the proposals would deliver to Norton-on-Derwent."

The spokesperson added: “We are delighted to have submitted our plans for a new Aldi food store in Norton. We’d like to thank the community for their great level of engagement with our consultation, and the high level of support we have received throughout the consultation process.

“We’re looking forward to our plans being determined by North Yorkshire Council. A new Aldi food store at this site would greatly improve the local retail offer, and deliver a great boost to the local economy, creating up to 40 new, full-time equivalent jobs for local people.”

North Yorkshire Council will determine the application, with a decision expected to be made in the coming months. The planning application can be viewed on the Council’s website, using the application reference ZE24/00112/FUL.

Anyone who would like to find out more details about Aldi’s proposals can contact a member of the project team on the Freephone information line, 0800 298 7040, visit the project website https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/norton or email feedback@consultation-online.co.uk.