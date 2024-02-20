City of York Council has agreed to plan from the Poppleton Community Trust to build a new club house, create a padel court and a pétanque rings, and allow extra parking at the site in Main Street, Upper Poppleton.

The trust had originally sought to build two padel courts and pétanque rinks but agreed to scale down its plans to avoid harming trees with preservation orders on them.

This latest scheme follows recent council approval for a one and two-storey side extension to the existing 1990s-built community centre, including the creation of extra parking for cars and cycles.

A report by council planning staff said the local parish council had no objection to the latest scheme, but a neighbour called it ‘overdevelopment’ of the site, which, they said would worsen light pollution.

But council planners said though the 8m by 5m clubhouse by the tennis courts was ‘large scale’, it would not appear extensive in conjunction with the existing development.

They also said an expansion of outdoor sports recreation facilities was appropriate for a Green Belt location. The scheme was also well-designed and well proportioned.

Recommending approval, they concluded the scheme would provide extra community and sporting facilities where it would have little impact on residential amenity. Development would not encroach beyond the existing site and the fewer padel courts and pétanque rinks would ensure the protection of protected trees.

Poppleton Community Trust chairman Robin Tomlinson has welcomed the planning approval, saying the scheme was “a major step forward in progressing our Out o' Space Project to significantly enlarge the community centre.”

He continued: “Creating this facility will mean that our highly successful Poppleton Social cafe/bar can be enlarged as well as providing additional multifunction rooms that are badly needed. The padel court and petanque rink will further enhance the sporting facilities available at The Poppleton Centre which continues to be a fantastic hub of village life."

The trust has no fixed timescale for the development, subject to funding, but hopes to start this summer.

It plans a Trek to Everest Base Camp in late October 2025 as part of its fundraising drive, and places are still available.

Trustee Bob Wood added: "Our Out o' Space Project fundraising has just topped £150,000 and we are waiting to hear whether we have been successful in being awarded funds from several charitable funders which will, we hope, move the project forward".

Any business who would like to get involved in helping this project to move forward should contact Beth Kirkham at info@poppletoncentre.org.uk.



More information can also be found at poppletoncentre.org.uk