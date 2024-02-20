Part of a major road in North Yorkshire has reopened this morning having been closed for days.
Lane 2 has been closed on the A64 in both directions approaching the A1M junction 44. A lane was also closed on the roundabout at junction 44 for emergency resurfacing works, but both have now reopened this morning.
The road was closed before Thursday midday after motorists reported an oil spill at the A1/A64 roundabout. Since then traffic has had to make lengthy diversions via Wetherby or Sherburn-in-Elmet/Towton to travel between the A1 and Tadcaster. Many bus routes were diverted.
The vehicle that caused the oil spill had left the scene before police arrived.
The lengthy closure was needed firstly to enable the highway authorities and emergency services to clean up the oil.
The road had then to be resurfaced. Work has been continuing overnight, but all lanes are now open.
