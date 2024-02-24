Broughton Sanctuary, near Skipton featured in the “25 cosiest places to stay in the UK” list by The Times.

The publisher said: “February is the most giving of months, providing the perfect excuse for some do-nothing indulgence as we wait for winter to end and spring to put in an appearance.

“Dry January, which feels as if it lasted at least three months, is finally done and dusted and hopefully you’ve chipped away at those Christmas credit card bills and so have the motivation and money to treat yourself to a cosy break and finally embrace the new year in style.”

You can see all 25 cosiest places to stay on The Times website here.

What did The Times say about Broughton Sanctuary?





This popular wellness retreat has a claim to fame, as it was used as a filming location for the BBC TV series Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones.

The Times recommends this 3,000-acre estate outside Skipton for a “DIY wellness break” at one of its 19 holiday homes.

“Some are within the 16th-century Broughton Hall itself and its stables; others are in converted barns and farm buildings tucked into its woodland, moors and wildflower meadows,” it added.

“Interiors can be To the Manor Born traditional or open-plan modern; both cater to your health aspirations courtesy of the £70pp Wellbeing Bundle, which includes access to the estate’s impressive retreat complex with a 20m indoor pool, hydrotherapy, thermal suite, yoga classes and spa treatments.”

On Google reviews, this recent visitor shared: “We stayed at broughton for a week while on a wellbeing course and we still didn’t get the chance to see all of it.

"It is a beautiful estate in the middle of nature, lovely landscaping, and grand interior design that takes you back in time.

"All our meals were prepared by the talented cooks who provided a delicious array of fresh vegan delights.

“Broughton is a great base to explore the Yorkshires and also works as a venue for wellbeing retreats, weddings and big family reunions.”