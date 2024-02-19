Nanny Pat, 70 (aka Pat Reilly) and her grandson, Jake Smith, 8, cut the ribbon at Oxygen’s launch event, releasing 200+ bouncers and other VIP guests, to include the civic party from the City of York Council, into the much-anticipated indoor active play park at the former Argos site.

A Holgate resident, Nanny Pat, said: “I entered the competition and was thrilled to have been chosen to officially open Oxygen. My grandchildren were even more excited to be part of the evening!

READ MORE:

"My grandson, Jake, and I cut the ribbon at Oxygen York, and my two other grandchildren: Maisie, 13; Riley, 11, along with my daughter, Kate, also attended the launch event. It was a fabulous afternoon. The grandkids had the time of their lives - bouncing, climbing, dancing and playing in the stike zone. It was endless fun.”

Lynne Watson, park manager, Oxygen York, said: “Big thanks to Nanny Pat and her grandchildren, the Smith family, for helping us kick off the celebrations and officially open Oxygen in York. The opening of a flagship Oxygen super-park in York heralds a new era of active fun for the city.”

The 27,500 sq feet trampoline and activity park has created 50 new jobs.

It provides provides extensive activities to include parkour bounce zone; inflatable obstacle course; six new climbing challenges; a mega airbag; trapeze; interconnected trampolines; reaction walls; dedicated toddler areas, and six new party areas, as well as a café and quite lounge areas.

James Nickson, head of communications, said: “Oxygen York is the first of its kind in this region. As pioneers of play, the £2.3million investment in Oxygen York marks another important step in Oxygen’s mission to revolutionise the active play world on every level for all the family.

"With state-of-the-art installations, highly trained teams plus a packed timetable of activities including Oxygen’s glo-tastic Neon Nights, there is something for all ages - right through to the grown-ups! “

The York centre is one of eight nationally, with the company said to be the UK's leading provider of such active play centres.

To mark the opening, there is also 10%-off all birthday party packages booked before the end of March code: YORK10. Visit Oxygen York at: https://oxygenfreejumping.co.uk/activity-parks/york/