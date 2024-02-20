Naburn village hall echoed to the sound of children singing ‘Oh he really is our hero!’ at a special farewell assembly for outgoing Naburn Primary headteacher Jonathan Green just before half term.

Mr Green was also presented with a book of pictures and reminiscences of his time at the school, an inscribed headteacher award trophy, individual tributes from children, a voucher for a year’s membership of Yorkshire Cricket Club - and an aerial art print of Bramhall Lane, home of his beloved Sheffield United Football Club.

Children at Naburn Primary say farewell to headteacher Jonathan Green (Image: Naburn Primary)

“I felt totally spoiled!” the outgoing head told The Press.

“I am not sure that I deserve that level of gratitude - I was just doing my job!

“Nevertheless, I will remain eternally grateful to everyone who contributed in any way to the occasion, the wonderful gifts, cards, very kind words … and songs!”

Mr Green joined the school in September 2021 following a career as head of Archbishop of York Primary School in Bishopthorpe.

His appointment was part time – and was initially meant to be temporary only, for one term.

Instead, following a ‘disappointing’ Ofsted inspection just weeks after he joined the school, and in the face of falling pupil numbers, he faced a battle to save Naburn Primary from closure.

The school, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022, was told by City of York Council that it must become part of an academy chain within months or risk being closed.

But Mr Green pledged to save the school –issuing a rallying call in which he said; “I am blessed with a superb staff (and) a highly motivated, intelligent governing body who want to make the school successful. Our parents are with us. We will fight to save our valued village school. Come on Naburn!”

Jonathan Green (Image: Supplied)

The community rallied round - with villagers packing out a community meeting to discuss the school’s future and show their support.

Mr Green worked with the local authority, school governors and staff to put together a rapid school improvement plan that saw Naburn brought out of special measures in April 2023.

The primary school’s future was then secured in October 2023 when it was adopted by The Education Alliance (TEAL) Multi Academy Trust.

Older pupils art Naburn Primary School wearing Mr Green masks to mark the retirement of their popular headteacher Jonathan Gree (Image: Supplied)

Thanking Mr Green this week, the school’s chair of governors Anne Clark said; “He could easily have walked away from this difficult situation.

“But he was resolute in his conviction to take on the challenge and stay on to fight to save the school.

“We could not have got through the last two years without Mr Green’s strength and leadership.

Jonathan Green with Naburn Primary chair of governors Anne Clark (Image: Supplied)

“He put his faith and trust into our whole community and we put ours in him.

“His enthusiasm, passion, unwavering positivity and tenacity along with his dedication and love for Naburn School have been crucial in getting us to where we are now and he leaves with our eternal gratitude.”

Kate Durham officially took over as the school’s new head on Monday as the new half term began.