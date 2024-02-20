Good Business Week, an awareness week campaign hosted by the Good Business Charter, ran from 5February 5 to the 11th.

Instead of focusing on scandals and negative practices, Good Business Week was a welcome opportunity to champion those organisations that are quietly making a positive impact on society and the environment.

The campaign focused on different key areas during the week including fair pay and the importance of prompt payment to suppliers.

READ MORE:

Leeds Building Society was one of the organisations to announce that it had achieved accreditation in Good Business Week joining over 1,200 organisations including Aviva, Richer Sounds, TSB, Schroders Personal Wealth and West Bromwich Building Society.

The charter was founded by York area businessman Julian Richer in 2019 and the City of York became the first city to sign upto its ideals, with scores of local businesses signing the charter.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive said: “We are incredibly pleased to have earned reaccreditation and encourage other companies to make this commitment to responsible business. It’s important to me that everybody feels proud of being part of the CBI and working together to co-create our values of integrity, respect, courage and brilliance has been an empowering experience. Working with experts we have strengthened our culture and improved our training and processes, bringing in measures to ensure that employees’ voices are heard and acted on. And while today we celebrate this achievement, I also recognise that building a better organisation is an ongoing journey, requiring constant review and evaluation so as not to allow complacency to set in.”

Nick Young, Chief Strategy and Insights Officer at Leeds Building Society, said: “At Leeds Building Society, we strive to be responsible in everything we do. Whether through increasing home ownership, supporting our communities, improving inclusion and diversity, reducing our impact on the environment, or creating trust through being transparent with our members and colleagues. Our responsible business strategy guides our decisions in our ambition to put homeownership in reach of more people, and we are proud to have been accredited with the Good Business Charter, which recognises and champions responsible business behaviour.”

Good Business Charter accreditation provides a clear way to show customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders what a business stands for.

Companies need to show how they treat the planet and people responsibly, with those signing up to the charter having to meet ten minimum standards.

Jenny Herrera, CEO of the Good Business Charter, said: “Good Business Week was a testament to the collective power of businesses and individuals striving for positive change. By amplifying the message of responsible and ethical business practices, we are confident that the movement will continue to grow, setting a new standard for business behaviour in the UK and beyond. Thank you to all the organisations and individuals who made Good Business Week 2024 a resounding success. Together, we are reshaping the future of business for the better.”

For more details on the charter and how to apply for accreditation, visit goodbusinesscharter.com