York-based Sam joined Savills in 2014 after graduating from the University of Reading with a degree in real estate. He started his career in the firm’s estate management team, before joining the rural professional team in 2019.

Sam is a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and a fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers. He is one of a few surveyors with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) advance certificates in trust and estates.

Jennifer, who is based in Carlisle, qualified as a Chartered Rural Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer in 2014. She was brought up on a mixed livestock and arable farm in northern Cumbria, where she maintains an active role. She obtained an undergraduate degree in Geology at the University of Edinburgh, followed by a Masters from the Royal Agricultural University.

The newly formed team is based across the Savills York, Newcastle and Carlisle offices. the team will be made up of Anna Thompson, Laura Oxtoby, Clara Levitt and Dan Matthews, in addition to Jennifer and Sam. Laura and Clara qualified as Fellows of the Central Association of Valuers (CAAV) in December 2023, with Laura achieving the second highest exam result in the country.

Collectively, the team will provide expert advice for rural and residential properties on valuation matters, landlord and tenant, litigation support, compulsory purchase orders, expert witness and Agricultural Mortgage Corporation funding. They will cover all aspects of rural valuation and consultancy work across Cumbria, Lancashire, Northumberland, Durham and Yorkshire.

David Goodson, head of the rural and projects division at Savills in the North of England, comments: “The formation of this new team comes at a time when landowners are likely to need more advice than ever before. With a growing business in the region, we are delighted that Jennifer and Sam are heading up the team. They bring valuable experience and knowledge of the north of England which will benefit both our team and our clients.

“Spanning large parts of the north of England, the team is well equipped to provide expert advice for both rural and residential properties, working closely with other teams within the business to ensure a fully rounded service for our clients where required.

“I would also like to extend my congratulations to Clara and Laura on their recent CAAV exam success. They are assets to our team and their new qualifications cement their position in offering our clients the very best support and advice.”