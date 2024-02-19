The new division will be headed up by Sophie Tillisch at the firm’s Harrogate office and several new recruits will be announced imminently to support its growth.

Sophie has worked at Dacre’s for nine years and has more than 15 years’ experience working in both property rentals and sales.

The lettings division will initially specialise in high quality and premium rental property in towns and villages surrounding Harrogate, Ilkley and York. Its services for landlords include both a fully managed offering and a tenant sourcing service.

Sophie said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to the lettings market at a time when demand for quality rental property is soaring.”