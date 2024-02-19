If approved, the scheme will deliver much-needed housing and what local volunteers have campaigned to get for seven years.

Barrat Homes and the Hall for Hemingbrough Group seek to build 142 homes in the village just north of the A63.

The pair would also donate £500,000 and 3-acres of land to fund the phase of the new community centre.

A similar plan for 151 homes and the community centre was submitted for the Hemingbrough site last year.

However, this has been withdrawn for improvements such as eight fewer homes to provide more of a buffer to existing homes, ecological improvements and a new walkway around the site to keep activity away from the Hagg Lane nature area.

Over recent months, further talks have begun with community groups and organisations about how the community facility will be delivered. The developers are keen to hear from potential future users.

Already the public has been consulted on its future uses, with phase one including a reception area and lounge, multi-use hall, community meeting room, changing and toilet facilities, car parking and outdoor grassed areas.

Future phases include a central area of equipped outdoor play space, further sports provision (both indoor and outdoor), and the potential for health facilities amongst other uses.

The new hall will be run jointly by a full-time management team and volunteers from the local community in co-operation with Up for Yorkshire, formerly Selby District AVS.

To ensure safe pedestrian access to the new facilities from the village, a new crossing point will be provided across the A63 (Hull Road) which was suggested at the consultation stage of the plans by residents.

Of the 142 homes, 28 are identified as affordable for local people. Although the emerging Selby Local Plan is expected to be overtaken with the new North Yorkshire Plan in the coming years, the current Selby Local Plan has identified around 150 homes should be built in the village. These plans will deliver community facilities for all, as well as the identified new homes.

Bob Procter, Chair of the Hall for Hemingbrough Group said: “These plans will help us reach our long-held ambition of a new community facility for the village, and will act as a hub for the whole village and surrounding area. We are very excited that after many years we are getting closer to delivering this fantastic facility.”

Peter Morris from Barratt Homes said: “These plans offer new homes for the village, which have been identified in the Local Plan and will also offer the delivery of the first phase of new community facilities for the local community. We’ve listened to the Council and other stakeholders and amended the plans to ensure they fit in with the area.”