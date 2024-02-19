BURGLARS have targeted a much-loved place of worship in York.
North Yorkshire Police say a burglary happened at Acomb Methodist Church in Front Street in Acomb in York between Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12.
A force spokesperson said: "The offenders entered the premises and caused damage to items inside the church and the building.
"Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the burglary or who has any information which could help the investigation to contact them.
"Anyone with any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240026886.
