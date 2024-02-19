Taylor Fenwick, 22, is alleged to have killed Luke Miller, 23, also of Tadcaster.

The murder is alleged to have taken place in Rosemary Court, the street where Fenwick was living at the time.

The younger man was appearing before the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, at Leeds Crown Court.

He spoke only to confirm his name and say "not guilty" when the charge was put to him at the start of the 20-minute hearing.

He will stand trial at Leeds Crown Court beginning on June 24 and the trial is expected to last for five days.

Members of both Fenwick’s family and Mr Miller’s family were present at the hearing.

The judge discussed matters relating to the trial with prosecution barrister Christopher Brooke KC and defence barrister Nicholas Johnson KC.

At the end of the hearing, Fenwick was remanded in custody.

It was his second appearance before Leeds Crown Court and his third court appearance in total.

His first was before York Magistrates Court on December 28. The following day he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

His case was adjourned until a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on May 16.