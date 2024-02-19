Lauren Wood, who lives in central York is taking on the 7 in 7 Marathon Challenge for MND.

This week, Lauren, who is in upper sixth form at St Peter's School in the city is embarking on a trek from Leeds to Edinburgh in 7 days.

Lauren Wood with head Jeremy Walker and fellow pupils outside St Peter's School (Image: Supplied)

The 18-year-old will be running four ultra marathons and cycling 168 miles in order to raise funds for Motor neurone disease (MND), a condition that affects the brain and nervous system.

Inspired by rugby legend Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 marathon challenge, Lauren is pushing herself to the extreme to raise awareness and funds for both the Doddie Weir Foundation and Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Lauren has grown up watching Scotland Rugby with her dad, Tom, following closely the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and naming her cocker spaniel after Doddie. Since Doddie Weir's death, fellow MND sufferer Rob Burrow and his friend and former team mate, Kevin Sinfield have continued to work towards a cure. Kevin finished a leg of his own marathon challenge at York Minster just before Christmas.

Kevin Sinfield outside York Minster (Image: Dylan Connell)

Despite a serious knee injury last year, Lauren has been determined to make a difference and test her physical and mental strength. She has committed to training hard, eating properly and becoming as physically fit as possible.

Her plan will see a completion of 436.03km of running and cycling, beginning at Headingley Stadium and making it to Murrayfield Stadium by day seven. She will be joined by various members of St Peter's staff, including head of sport, Chris McTurk, and pastoral deputy head, Tracey Mounter. With her for the whole journey will be teacher Paddy Stephen and her physio.

Day one will see Lauren run 43.94km (27.3 miles) from Headingley to St Peter’s School in York.

Day two includes a 100.61km (62.5 miles) cycle from St Peter’s to Rockcliffe Hall, before running on day three, 42.73km (26.5 miles) from Rockcliffe to The Graham Sports Centre.

Lauren is raising cash for MND research (Image: Supplied)

The journey continues on bike to Otterburn, stretching 89.55km (55.7 miles) and on day five, Lauren will reach Jedburgh on foot after 42.5km (26.4 miles).

On day six, Lauren will complete her final bike ride to Middleton, which will take 73.98km (46.1 miles). On the seventh and final day of the challenge, she will run 42.71km (26.5 miles) to Murrayfield Stadium before 4pm, ready for the kick off of the Six Nations.

Lauren's support vehicle (Image: Supplied)

Lauren has already seen an outpouring of support, from family and friends of the St Peter’s School community.

Some familiar faces have also wished her luck, including MND Campaigner Kevin Sinfield, England Football Manager Gareth Southgate, Former Lions and Scotland Rugby Captain Gavin Hastings, Former Scotland Rugby Union Player Scott Hastings, England Cricket Player and Old Peterite Johnny Bairstow.

St Peter's head Jeremy Walker said: "We are so proud of Lauren and her incredible determination to complete this challenge in the name of such a brilliant cause."

If you would like to help Lauren to raise money, please follow her donation link here: Fundraiser by Lauren Wood : Lauren's 7in7 for MNDA and My Name'5 Doddie (gofundme.com)

